Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an outperform rating and set a $183.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Lennar from $177.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $169.13.

Lennar Price Performance

NYSE:LEN opened at $169.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.85. Lennar has a 12-month low of $102.90 and a 12-month high of $182.53.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Research analysts expect that Lennar will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total transaction of $1,512,938.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,707.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennar

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 337.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 11,705 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at $2,251,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

