LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on LPTH

LightPath Technologies Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightPath Technologies

Shares of NASDAQ LPTH opened at $1.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.00 million, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.30. LightPath Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 5.7% in the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,723,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its position in LightPath Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,571,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 211,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 111,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 47,429 shares in the last quarter. 56.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LightPath Technologies

(Get Free Report)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.