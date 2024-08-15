Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.87

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.87 and last traded at $22.80, with a volume of 42329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LQDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LQDT

Liquidity Services Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of $681.27 million, a PE ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.48 and a 200-day moving average of $18.86.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $93.61 million during the quarter. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 6.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Liquidity Services

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidity Services

(Get Free Report)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.