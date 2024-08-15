Lisk Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $126.35 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00001494 BTC on exchanges. Lisk has a market capitalization of $126.35 million and $3.91 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000846 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000550 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

