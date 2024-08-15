LMP Automotive (OTCMKTS:LMPX) & Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV) Critical Review

LMP Automotive (OTCMKTS:LMPX – Get Free Report) and Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for LMP Automotive and Lazydays, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get LMP Automotive alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LMP Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A Lazydays 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LMP Automotive $318.49 million 0.01 N/A N/A N/A Lazydays $1.06 billion 0.03 -$110.27 million ($9.62) -0.24

This table compares LMP Automotive and Lazydays’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

LMP Automotive has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lazydays.

Profitability

This table compares LMP Automotive and Lazydays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LMP Automotive N/A N/A N/A Lazydays -12.48% -16.47% -3.86%

Risk & Volatility

LMP Automotive has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lazydays has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.7% of Lazydays shares are held by institutional investors. 38.7% of LMP Automotive shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.5% of Lazydays shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lazydays beats LMP Automotive on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LMP Automotive

(Get Free Report)

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and distributors at fleet rates. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Lazydays

(Get Free Report)

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. operates recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. The company offers RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, and after-market parts and accessories. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for LMP Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.