Loop Capital Begins Coverage on Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT)

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

ARDT has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ardent Health Partners has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.70.

ARDT stock opened at $16.04 on Monday. Ardent Health Partners has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $18.16.

We are the fourth largest privately held, for-profit operator of hospitals and a leading provider of healthcare services in the United States(1). We currently operate in eight growing mid-sized urban markets across six states: Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, New Jersey, Idaho, and Kansas. We deliver care through a system of 30 acute care hospitals, more than 200 sites of care, and over 1,700 providers that are either employed by or affiliated with us(2), as of March 31, 2024.

