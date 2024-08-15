Loreen M. Spencer Buys 3,500 Shares of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Stock

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) Director Loreen M. Spencer bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $46,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,911.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SGC traded up $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $13.61. 99,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,171. The firm has a market cap of $228.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.21. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $21.80.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.60 million. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 2.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 17th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 76.71%.

SGC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut Superior Group of Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGC. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Superior Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Superior Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $387,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 50,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,620,000 after purchasing an additional 13,690 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

