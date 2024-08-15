Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 11,235 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $1,638,746,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,693,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,677,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674,372 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $206,912,000. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $217,995,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $126,615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $268.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.19.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $2.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $240.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,961,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534,666. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $262.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $229.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

