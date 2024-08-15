Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 4,016,942 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 142% from the previous session’s volume of 1,661,391 shares.The stock last traded at $40.68 and had previously closed at $39.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MGA. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Magna International from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Magna International from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Magna International from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.06.

Magna International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.27.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). Magna International had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Magna International’s payout ratio is 53.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magna International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Magna International by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Magna International by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Magna International by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Magna International by 2,179.2% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Magna International during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

