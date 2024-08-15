MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (MEGI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on August 30th

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.39. 24,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,004. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.71. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70.

In other MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 22,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.35 per share, for a total transaction of $297,304.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,653,772 shares in the company, valued at $75,477,856.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought 67,228 shares of company stock worth $868,328 in the last ninety days.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.

