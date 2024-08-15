Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:MCHX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.04. 11,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,485. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Marchex has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $2.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.44.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.14 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 15.17% and a negative net margin of 13.97%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marchex will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Marchex

About Marchex

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marchex stock. P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its position in Marchex, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MCHX Free Report ) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Marchex accounts for approximately 1.5% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned about 0.92% of Marchex worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marchex, Inc, a conversation intelligence company, provides conversational analytics and related solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include Marketing Edge that identifies which campaigns and channels are driving inbound conversations, evaluates what happens during those conversations, and closes the sales loop by connecting converted sales to marketing driven leads; Sonar Business Text Messaging, an artificial intelligence (AI) empowered intelligent workflow enabled mobile messaging solution that enables operations, sales, and marketing teams to communicate personally with field staff, prospects, and customers; Marchex Platform Services, a robust API-based conversation intelligence product that allows executives, sales, customer engagement, and marketing teams to apply Marchex AI to most any calls, regardless of communication platform, in order to identify actionable insights from conversations with their customers; Spotlight, an AI conversation analytics product for multi-location businesses; and Engage, a solution that provides locations with applications to enhance their overall performance.

