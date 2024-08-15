Mario Dubois Sells 7,200 Shares of Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Stock

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mario Dubois sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.94, for a total transaction of C$57,168.00.
Mario Dubois also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 8th, Mario Dubois sold 10,000 shares of Stingray Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.02, for a total transaction of C$80,200.00.
Stingray Group stock opened at C$7.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.53. Stingray Group has a 1 year low of C$4.21 and a 1 year high of C$8.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$397.56 million, a P/E ratio of -39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.90.
Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.
