Mario Dubois Sells 7,200 Shares of Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Stock

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mario Dubois sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.94, for a total transaction of C$57,168.00.

Mario Dubois also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 8th, Mario Dubois sold 10,000 shares of Stingray Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.02, for a total transaction of C$80,200.00.

Stingray Group Price Performance

Stingray Group stock opened at C$7.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.53. Stingray Group has a 1 year low of C$4.21 and a 1 year high of C$8.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$397.56 million, a P/E ratio of -39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on RAY.A. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Stingray Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Stingray Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Stingray Group from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Stingray Group from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.83.

About Stingray Group

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

