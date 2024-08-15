MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Sets New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as C$17.17 and last traded at C$17.07, with a volume of 12249 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.01.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%. MCAN Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.91%.

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.19. The company has a market cap of C$657.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.83.

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company engages in the real estate lending and investing activities, including residential mortgage, residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as portfolio of real estate investments trusts and private investment activities.

