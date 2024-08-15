McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lowered its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,035 shares during the quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7,344.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 116,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after acquiring an additional 114,572 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 653,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $5,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at $14,695,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of MKC stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,402,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.41 and its 200 day moving average is $71.76. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $59.13 and a twelve month high of $86.42.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 14.63%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 61.31%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

