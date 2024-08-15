MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $28.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 60.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MediWound to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on MediWound from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Shares of MDWD stock opened at $17.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.22. MediWound has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $162.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 0.81.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 million. MediWound had a negative net margin of 64.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.67%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MediWound will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosalind Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MediWound by 5.7% in the second quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 513,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,969,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of MediWound by 241.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 132,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 93,705 shares during the period. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of MediWound by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. now owns 125,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 39,348 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of MediWound by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 109,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MediWound by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 85,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

