Medtronic’s (MDT) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

MDT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a sell rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Medtronic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.90.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MDT

Medtronic Stock Down 0.7 %

MDT stock opened at $81.73 on Monday. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $89.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medtronic

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medtronic

(Get Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.