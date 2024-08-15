MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Announces Earnings Results

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.45), Zacks reports. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 122.82% and a negative net margin of 651.19%. The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 million.

MeiraGTx Price Performance

MeiraGTx stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,741. The stock has a market cap of $284.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. MeiraGTx has a 52 week low of $3.49 and a 52 week high of $7.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.28.

Get MeiraGTx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on MeiraGTx from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Insider Transactions at MeiraGTx

In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,531,103 shares in the company, valued at $50,124,412. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited retinal diseases and large degenerative ocular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and xerostomia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.