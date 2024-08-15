MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.45), Zacks reports. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 122.82% and a negative net margin of 651.19%. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 million.

MeiraGTx Stock Performance

MeiraGTx stock traded up $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $4.57. 218,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,222. The stock has a market cap of $293.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.28. MeiraGTx has a twelve month low of $3.49 and a twelve month high of $7.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on MeiraGTx from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MeiraGTx news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,531,103 shares in the company, valued at $50,124,412. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited retinal diseases and large degenerative ocular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and xerostomia.

