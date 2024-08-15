Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

MRCY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Mercury Systems stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.15. The stock had a trading volume of 58,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,639. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Mercury Systems has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $42.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.45 and its 200 day moving average is $30.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 1,126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 511.5% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 216.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 10,995.5% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.