Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Lifesci Capital raised Mersana Therapeutics to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mersana Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MRSN

Mersana Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRSN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,735. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.55. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 352.01% and a negative return on equity of 260.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRSN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 976.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 8,575 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 479.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc, Ares Trading SA, Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.