MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in MetLife were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MET. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in MetLife by 73.3% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.85.

MetLife Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MET stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,904,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368,134. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.91 and a 12-month high of $79.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.11.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.57 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.91%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

