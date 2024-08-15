Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,446 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $12,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 5.1% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 59,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. FCG Investment Co increased its position in Microchip Technology by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 17,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 24.8% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Microchip Technology by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 12,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded up $2.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,238,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,005,052. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $68.75 and a one year high of $100.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.454 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 52.16%.

Insider Activity

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $257,982.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,826.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $318,736.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,034.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $257,982.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,163 shares of company stock worth $598,737 over the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.42.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

