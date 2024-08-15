MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTID) Shares Gap Up to $16.89

MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTID – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.89, but opened at $17.61. MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $17.61, with a volume of 1,074 shares trading hands.
MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.73.
About MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors Energy 3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (WTID) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors Energy index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily inverse price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, selected and weighted by liquidity.
