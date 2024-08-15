MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 12,626 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 31,292 shares.The stock last traded at $68.94 and had previously closed at $66.62.
MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.33 and its 200 day moving average is $62.77. The firm has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.44 and a beta of 3.35.
MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETNs (FNGO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund provides 2x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies. The index is highly concentrated and equally weighted. FNGO was launched on Aug 6, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.