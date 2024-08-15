Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $189.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $144.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MAA. UBS Group upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.50 to $138.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $150.09.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $153.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.60. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $115.56 and a 52 week high of $154.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 323.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 40,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 30,855 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $15,413,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 197,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,984,000 after buying an additional 17,765 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 163.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 13,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 16,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

