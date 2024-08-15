Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Announces Earnings Results

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $3.36 million for the quarter.

Midwest Energy Emissions Trading Up 7.4 %

Shares of MEEC stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.73. 48,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.52. Midwest Energy Emissions has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.83.

Midwest Energy Emissions Company Profile

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp., an environmental services and technology company, engages in developing and delivering solutions to the power industry in the United States and internationally. It provides mercury capture solutions. Its Sorbent Enhancement Additive (SEA) technology provides total mercury control with solutions that are based on a thorough scientific understanding of actual and probable interactions involved in mercury capture in coal-fired flue gas.

