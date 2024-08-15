Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Announces Earnings Results

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $3.36 million for the quarter.
Midwest Energy Emissions Trading Up 7.4 %
Shares of MEEC stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.73. 48,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.52. Midwest Energy Emissions has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.83.
Midwest Energy Emissions Company Profile
