Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Shares Gap Up to $6.85

Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.85, but opened at $7.20. Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares last traded at $6.96, with a volume of 658,464 shares traded.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Baird R W raised Mind Medicine (MindMed) to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mind Medicine (MindMed) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $461.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.58.

In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $49,998.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 351,527 shares in the company, valued at $2,538,024.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 15,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $113,057.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,000.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $49,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 351,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,024.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 36,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the first quarter worth $1,698,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the first quarter worth $8,964,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the fourth quarter worth $441,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the first quarter worth $239,000. 27.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

