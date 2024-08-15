Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Minerals Technologies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years. Minerals Technologies has a payout ratio of 5.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Minerals Technologies to earn $7.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.7%.

Minerals Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MTX stock opened at $72.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.32. Minerals Technologies has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $90.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company's revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Minerals Technologies will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 11,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total value of $1,008,776.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,487.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 7,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $649,577.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,548.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Cipolla sold 11,958 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total value of $1,008,776.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,487.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,459 shares of company stock worth $4,842,108 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

Featured Articles

