Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Gap Up to $9.91

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.91, but opened at $10.40. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shares last traded at $10.41, with a volume of 190,703 shares traded.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.24. The stock has a market cap of $122.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.61.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.
