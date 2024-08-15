Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Gap Up to $9.91

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.91, but opened at $10.40. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shares last traded at $10.41, with a volume of 190,703 shares traded.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Up 5.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.24. The stock has a market cap of $122.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.61.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUFG. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

Featured Articles

