Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Fox Advisors lowered shares of Mobileye Global from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Westpark Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Mobileye Global from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mobileye Global presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.42.

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

MBLY traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $14.35. The company had a trading volume of 762,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,445,772. Mobileye Global has a fifty-two week low of $13.89 and a fifty-two week high of $44.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.14, a P/E/G ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.17 and its 200 day moving average is $26.88.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Mobileye Global’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mobileye Global will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mobileye Global

In related news, CEO Amnon Shashua acquired 631,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $10,433,709.13. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080,097 shares in the company, valued at $67,362,401.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Amnon Shashua acquired 631,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $10,433,709.13. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080,097 shares in the company, valued at $67,362,401.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.48 per share, with a total value of $99,072.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,360.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mobileye Global

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the first quarter valued at $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

