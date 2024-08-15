Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Hits New 1-Year High at $895.03

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $895.03 and last traded at $895.03, with a volume of 17992 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $862.62.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $799.00 to $918.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $882.30.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $822.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $739.30. The stock has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of 102.82, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $507.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 59.59%.

In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,551,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,551,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $731.08, for a total transaction of $5,848,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 880,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,648,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,456 shares of company stock valued at $71,350,378 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,739,318,000 after acquiring an additional 55,874 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,830,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,154,686,000 after purchasing an additional 43,191 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,056,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $666,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,028,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,736,000 after buying an additional 43,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 938,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,251,000 after buying an additional 85,676 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

