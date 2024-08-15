Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Price Target Raised to C$2.75 at Raymond James

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Raymond James from C$1.65 to C$2.75 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 42.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares set a C$2.50 target price on shares of Montage Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cormark raised their price target on Montage Gold from C$1.85 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Montage Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Montage Gold from C$1.75 to C$2.20 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.49.

Shares of MAU traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.94. The stock had a trading volume of 206,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 19.98 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of C$462.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.28. Montage Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.51 and a twelve month high of C$1.94.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02). On average, analysts anticipate that Montage Gold will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

