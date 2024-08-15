Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 6,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MS traded up $1.20 on Thursday, reaching $100.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,872,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,567,791. The stock has a market cap of $163.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $109.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.25 and its 200 day moving average is $94.14.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $15.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.40%.

MS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.45.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total transaction of $106,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,225,710.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total transaction of $106,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,225,710.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.54, for a total value of $4,261,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 442,522 shares in the company, valued at $47,146,293.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 252,000 shares of company stock worth $26,546,370 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

