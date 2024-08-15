MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

Shares of MRC stock opened at $12.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 2.00. MRC Global has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $832.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.32 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MRC Global will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Grant R. Bates sold 4,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $64,644.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,828.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other MRC Global news, insider Grant R. Bates sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $474,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,291.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Grant R. Bates sold 4,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $64,644.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,828.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in MRC Global by 308.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

