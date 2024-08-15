Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Director Sells $537,920.00 in Stock

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) Director John B. Hansen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $537,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,449,257.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mueller Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MLI stock opened at $67.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.06. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.96 and a 1-year high of $72.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.20.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $997.75 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 16.19%.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mueller Industries

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLI. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 4.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Mueller Industries by 163.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 73,567 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 249,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,231,000 after buying an additional 17,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 75,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

