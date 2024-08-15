NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 450,100 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the July 15th total of 554,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 10.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NaaS Technology

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NaaS Technology stock. EWA LLC bought a new position in NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Get NaaS Technology alerts:

NaaS Technology Trading Up 5.9 %

NASDAQ NAAS traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,598. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.15. NaaS Technology has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $146.60. The stock has a market cap of $55.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.88.

NaaS Technology Company Profile

NaaS Technology ( NASDAQ:NAAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.62 million during the quarter. NaaS Technology had a negative return on equity of 885.88% and a negative net margin of 291.32%.

(Get Free Report)

NaaS Technology Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers integrated online EV charging solutions to charging stations, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers’ management, order management, load management, and membership management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NaaS Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NaaS Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.