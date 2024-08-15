National Bankshares Boosts Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target to C$88.00

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$85.00 to C$88.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 4.51% from the stock’s current price.

MRU has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Metro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Metro from C$82.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. CIBC increased their target price on Metro from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Metro from C$74.50 to C$74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Metro from C$75.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$84.25.

MRU stock traded up C$2.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$84.20. 158,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of C$19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.05. Metro has a fifty-two week low of C$65.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$84.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$78.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$74.31.

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

