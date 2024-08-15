National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.17), Yahoo Finance reports. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $19.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 million.

National Bankshares Stock Performance

NKSH traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $29.16. 7,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,350. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.87 million, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.47. National Bankshares has a 12 month low of $22.28 and a 12 month high of $37.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Ball purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,576. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

