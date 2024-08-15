Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Up to $22.30

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.30, but opened at $24.22. Nayax shares last traded at $24.22, with a volume of 673 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NYAX shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Nayax from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Nayax from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Nayax in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Nayax Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $813.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.07 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Nayax had a negative return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $78.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nayax

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nayax during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Nayax by 16.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Nayax during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Nayax during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Nayax by 1.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 34.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nayax

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

