Needham & Company LLC Lowers Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Price Target to $22.00

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $43.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PCRX. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $57.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut Pacira BioSciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.78.

Shares of PCRX opened at $12.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Pacira BioSciences has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $38.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $575.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.88.

In related news, SVP Lauren Riker sold 3,970 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total value of $114,018.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,514. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Jonathan Slonin sold 5,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $143,192.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,273,336.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lauren Riker sold 3,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total transaction of $114,018.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,095 shares of company stock valued at $621,118. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 40,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 34,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

