Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $48.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 52.24% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Global-E Online from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Monday, July 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Global-E Online from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Global-E Online has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.18.
Global-E Online Stock Performance
Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.95 million. Global-E Online had a negative net margin of 20.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Global-E Online will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Global-E Online in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its position in Global-E Online by 360.9% in the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Global-E Online in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Global-E Online by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.
Global-E Online Company Profile
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
