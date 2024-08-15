Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD)

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.50 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 203.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on Lucid Diagnostics from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lucid Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

Lucid Diagnostics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LUCD opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.45. Lucid Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.96.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Lucid Diagnostics will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Diagnostics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lucid Diagnostics stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD – Free Report) by 66.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,835 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Lucid Diagnostics worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Diagnostics Company Profile

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

