NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.79% from the stock’s current price.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NetApp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays upped their price target on NetApp from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

NTAP stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $128.98. The company had a trading volume of 208,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,377. NetApp has a 1 year low of $70.82 and a 1 year high of $135.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.25.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. NetApp had a return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the data storage provider to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other NetApp news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total value of $424,518.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,565.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.24, for a total transaction of $954,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,369 shares in the company, valued at $24,604,271.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total value of $424,518.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,565.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,786 shares of company stock worth $5,395,146. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 706.3% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

