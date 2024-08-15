Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Holdings Increased by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2,396.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,548 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $8.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $669.85. 475,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,881,835. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.73 and a twelve month high of $697.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $653.52 and a 200 day moving average of $620.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $685.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $681.21.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total transaction of $12,635,485.94. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,114.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,893 shares of company stock valued at $84,412,483 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

