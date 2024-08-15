Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading 1.3% Higher

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) were up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $642.20 and last traded at $641.28. Approximately 555,112 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 3,889,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $633.14.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Netflix from $554.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $681.21.

The company has a market capitalization of $289.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $653.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $620.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total value of $271,140.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total value of $271,140.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 37,675 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total transaction of $23,725,077.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,893 shares of company stock valued at $84,412,483 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 16.0% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Decatur Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 36,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $24,338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.2% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 141,527 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $95,514,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

