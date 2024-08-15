New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on New Fortress Energy from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

NASDAQ:NFE opened at $13.96 on Monday. New Fortress Energy has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $40.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.34. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.49.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.50). New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that New Fortress Energy will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter worth $3,021,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

