New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTM) Short Interest Down 62.0% in July

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 62.0% from the July 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYMTM traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.72. 15,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,132. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $20.86 and a 1-year high of $24.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.67 and a 200-day moving average of $23.39.

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4922 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

