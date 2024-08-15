New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Upgraded at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NYMT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Shares of NYMT opened at $6.23 on Monday. New York Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $9.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 6.46. The company has a market capitalization of $568.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.84%. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently -43.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 51,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 833,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares during the period. 54.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

