Nexxen International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) Short Interest Update

Nexxen International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TTTPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the July 15th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 138.0 days.
Nexxen International Stock Performance
Shares of TTTPF stock remained flat at $3.08 during midday trading on Thursday. 84 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.54. Nexxen International has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $3.35.
About Nexxen International
