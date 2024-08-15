Nexxen International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) Short Interest Update

Nexxen International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TTTPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the July 15th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 138.0 days.

Nexxen International Stock Performance

Shares of TTTPF stock remained flat at $3.08 during midday trading on Thursday. 84 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.54. Nexxen International has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $3.35.

About Nexxen International

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

