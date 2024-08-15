NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Gap Up to $166.78

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $166.78, but opened at $175.08. NICE shares last traded at $173.75, with a volume of 345,623 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on NICE from $238.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on NICE from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, NICE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.64.

The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.25.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.13. NICE had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $659.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.81 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,434,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,564,000 after acquiring an additional 905,612 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,206,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 1,340.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 467,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,217,000 after acquiring an additional 434,789 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in NICE by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,135,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,402,000 after acquiring an additional 298,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NICE by 63.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 694,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,317,000 after acquiring an additional 268,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

